IHCL's Profit Drop Despite Revenue Growth: Key Insights
Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) reported a 45% decline in net profit for the second quarter of 2025, despite increased revenue. The company's expenditures rose, and significant growth was seen in its hotel portfolio, supported by a strategic partnership with the Clarks Group.
- Country:
- India
Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the powerhouse behind the Taj brand, posted a significant dip of 45% in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 318.26 crore for the second quarter ending September 2025, compared to Rs 582.71 crore in the previous year.
This decline occurred despite an apparent revenue upswing, reaching Rs 2,040.89 crore from Rs 1,826.12 crore year-on-year. The increase in operational expenses to Rs 1,671.54 crore from Rs 1,502.01 crore during the same period last year contributed to the profit decline, as revealed in their regulatory filing.
Under the leadership of CEO Puneet Chhatwal, IHCL continues its growth strategy, marking 46 new hotel signings to boast a portfolio of 570 hotels. The company's strategic alliance with the Clarks Group has expanded its network, with plans for further portfolio integration.
