IHCL's Profit Drop Despite Revenue Growth: Key Insights

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the powerhouse behind the Taj brand, posted a significant dip of 45% in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 318.26 crore for the second quarter ending September 2025, compared to Rs 582.71 crore in the previous year.

This decline occurred despite an apparent revenue upswing, reaching Rs 2,040.89 crore from Rs 1,826.12 crore year-on-year. The increase in operational expenses to Rs 1,671.54 crore from Rs 1,502.01 crore during the same period last year contributed to the profit decline, as revealed in their regulatory filing.

Under the leadership of CEO Puneet Chhatwal, IHCL continues its growth strategy, marking 46 new hotel signings to boast a portfolio of 570 hotels. The company's strategic alliance with the Clarks Group has expanded its network, with plans for further portfolio integration.