Left Menu

IHCL's Profit Drop Despite Revenue Growth: Key Insights

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) reported a 45% decline in net profit for the second quarter of 2025, despite increased revenue. The company's expenditures rose, and significant growth was seen in its hotel portfolio, supported by a strategic partnership with the Clarks Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:18 IST
IHCL's Profit Drop Despite Revenue Growth: Key Insights
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the powerhouse behind the Taj brand, posted a significant dip of 45% in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 318.26 crore for the second quarter ending September 2025, compared to Rs 582.71 crore in the previous year.

This decline occurred despite an apparent revenue upswing, reaching Rs 2,040.89 crore from Rs 1,826.12 crore year-on-year. The increase in operational expenses to Rs 1,671.54 crore from Rs 1,502.01 crore during the same period last year contributed to the profit decline, as revealed in their regulatory filing.

Under the leadership of CEO Puneet Chhatwal, IHCL continues its growth strategy, marking 46 new hotel signings to boast a portfolio of 570 hotels. The company's strategic alliance with the Clarks Group has expanded its network, with plans for further portfolio integration.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025