Navi Mumbai Airport Teams Up with Apollo Hospitals for 24/7 Healthcare

The Navi Mumbai International Airport and Apollo Hospitals have partnered to provide all-hours healthcare services at the airport. The airport, opened in October, plans to commence commercial flights in December. A 24/7 medical center and equipped ICU ambulances will ensure emergency readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:39 IST
The operator of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has entered into a landmark agreement with Apollo Hospitals. Announced on Tuesday, the deal ensures comprehensive healthcare services available around the clock for airport employees and passengers alike.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) inaugurated the new airport in early October. Commercial operations are slated to kick off in December, marking a significant milestone.

Apollo Hospitals is set to establish a 24/7 medical center within Terminal 1, equipped to handle emergencies and disaster management scenarios. Additionally, two fully-equipped ICU ambulances will be on-site, poised for immediate deployment during emergencies.

