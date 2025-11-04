Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Sees Wider Net Loss in September Quarter 2026

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) reported a widened consolidated net loss of Rs 295.09 crore for the second quarter of FY2026, as per its regulatory filing. This marks an increase from the Rs 174.99 crore net loss reported during the same quarter in the previous year.

Despite reporting a rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,981.66 crore from last year's Rs 1,760.51 crore, ABFRL's expenses rose by 12%, reaching Rs 2,362.23 crore. The company's income, including other sources, increased by 13.64% to Rs 2,036.20 crore.

Notably, ABFRL completed the demerger of its Madura business into Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited, effective May 2025. The company also continues to strengthen its diverse brand portfolio, including Pantaloons, various ethnic brands, and licensed brands like Reebok.

(With inputs from agencies.)