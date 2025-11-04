Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Sees Wider Net Loss in September Quarter 2026
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) reported a significant increase in its net loss for Q2 2026, amounting to Rs 295.09 crore, compared to Rs 174.99 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite revenue growth across segments like Pantaloons and ethnic wear, expenses overshadowed gains. The company recently completed a strategic demerger.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) reported a widened consolidated net loss of Rs 295.09 crore for the second quarter of FY2026, as per its regulatory filing. This marks an increase from the Rs 174.99 crore net loss reported during the same quarter in the previous year.
Despite reporting a rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,981.66 crore from last year's Rs 1,760.51 crore, ABFRL's expenses rose by 12%, reaching Rs 2,362.23 crore. The company's income, including other sources, increased by 13.64% to Rs 2,036.20 crore.
Notably, ABFRL completed the demerger of its Madura business into Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited, effective May 2025. The company also continues to strengthen its diverse brand portfolio, including Pantaloons, various ethnic brands, and licensed brands like Reebok.
