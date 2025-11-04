Nexus Select Trust's 14% NOI Surge Amid Leadership Changes
Nexus Select Trust's net operating income rose by 14% to Rs 424.9 crore this quarter. The company declared a distribution of Rs 333 crore. Chairman Tuhin Parikh will step down in 2025, with Asheesh Mohta taking over. Siddharth Nawal joins the board from Blackstone.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Nexus Select Trust has announced a 14% rise in net operating income, reaching Rs 424.9 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.
This marks a significant increase from Rs 371.3 crore in the same period last year, aligning with the company's ongoing expansion and investment strategies.
The company also reported a distribution of Rs 333 crore, as revealed in a regulatory filing. Anticipated leadership shifts include the appointment of Asheesh Mohta as the new Chairman, succeeding Tuhin Parikh, while Siddharth Nawal from Blackstone joins the board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement