Nexus Select Trust's 14% NOI Surge Amid Leadership Changes

Nexus Select Trust has announced a 14% rise in net operating income, reaching Rs 424.9 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

This marks a significant increase from Rs 371.3 crore in the same period last year, aligning with the company's ongoing expansion and investment strategies.

The company also reported a distribution of Rs 333 crore, as revealed in a regulatory filing. Anticipated leadership shifts include the appointment of Asheesh Mohta as the new Chairman, succeeding Tuhin Parikh, while Siddharth Nawal from Blackstone joins the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)