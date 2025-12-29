Left Menu

Lenovo Announces Key Leadership Changes to Drive AI Transformation in India

Lenovo has announced significant leadership changes in India, appointing Amit Luthra and Kaman Chawla to spearhead its enterprise and consumer segments. These appointments mark a strategic move to integrate AI-driven solutions. Additionally, Srinivas Rao has been promoted to Managing Director of the Infrastructure Solutions Group.

In a significant shakeup, Lenovo, a global technology powerhouse, has appointed new leadership to drive its business segments in India. Amit Luthra has been named the One Lenovo Commercial Leader, while Kaman Chawla takes on the role of Director for Consumer Business.

The company's integrated strategy, known as One Lenovo, aims to streamline its devices, infrastructure, and services under a single umbrella to offer comprehensive solutions. This initiative is further bolstered by the promotion of Srinivas Rao to Managing Director, Infrastructure Solutions Group.

These strategic appointments are part of Lenovo's broader goal to enhance its enterprise and consumer businesses in India, fostering growth through AI-led transformations as emphasized by Shailendra Katyal, Vice President and Managing Director of Lenovo India. The company has also celebrated a substantial 23% year-on-year revenue growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

