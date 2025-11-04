Deadly Train Collision in Chhattisgarh: A Signal Oversight

A tragic train collision occurred near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh, claiming six lives and injuring several others. According to railway officials, the accident appears to be due to the passenger train overshooting a red signal.

The Railway Board swiftly initiated relief operations following the incident, which took place around 4 pm between Gatora and Bilaspur stations. Emergency response teams have been activated, with senior officials overseeing the situation on-site.

Compensation for the victims' families has been announced, and a detailed investigation led by the Commissioner of Railway Safety is underway to determine the cause of the accident. Emergency contact numbers have been set up for affected passengers and their relatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)