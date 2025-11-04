Left Menu

Shutdown Standoff: Air Travel Faces 'Mass Chaos'

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warns that the ongoing federal government shutdown could lead to 'mass chaos' in American aviation, potentially closing parts of national airspace. The shutdown has resulted in significant staff absences among air traffic controllers, causing widespread flight delays and highlights a critical impact on aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:09 IST
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cautioned that the federal government shutdown could soon plunge American aviation into 'mass chaos' if it persists another week. This situation might compel closing parts of the national airspace, potentially causing extensive disruptions in air travel across the country.

The aviation industry is already grappling with significant setbacks, as evidenced by tens of thousands of flight delays over the past month. The Federal Aviation Administration delayed another batch of flights, while airlines reported that 3.2 million passengers have faced delays or cancellations due to increased air traffic controller absences.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford reported to Fox Business that a substantial percentage of controllers aren't reporting for duty at the largest airports, exacerbating an already critical staffing shortage. During President Trump's term's longest government shutdown, similar air travel disruptions forced a resolution to ongoing political negotiations.

