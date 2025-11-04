Security Scare at Reagan Airport: United Flight Threat Investigation

In an unexpected security incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) suspended operations at Reagan Washington National Airport after a threat surfaced regarding a United Airlines flight on Tuesday. Passengers were evacuated for safety, and the plane was moved away from the terminal as thorough investigations commenced.

The situation has drawn the attention of the FBI, although they have yet to issue comments regarding the incident. The airspace around Reagan Airport, located just five miles from significant U.S. landmarks such as the White House and the U.S. Capitol, has stringent security protocols. The threat reportedly targeted a flight arriving from Houston, causing the disruption.

The crisis led to significant delays, affecting more than 160 flights, according to aviation tracking websites like FlightAware. While the airport was preparing to resume normal operations around 1 p.m. ET, the effects of the scare were palpable. Authorities are maintaining a cautious stance as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)