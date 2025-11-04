Tragedy on Tracks: The Bilaspur Train Collision

A routine journey turned catastrophic when a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station, resulting in eight fatalities and 14 injuries. The incident took place around 4 PM when the MEMU passenger train rammed into the stationary goods train.

Sanjeev Vishwakarma, a survivor, recollected the horrifying moment when his journey home was violently interrupted. Chaos ensued as the train's first coach mounted the goods train, leading to screams and panic among passengers.

Survivors, including Mohan Sharma and Mehbish Parveen, shared their experiences of chaos and injury. Rescuers worked tirelessly to free trapped passengers like Geeta Dev Nath. The accident highlighted the importance of vigilance and safety measures on railways.

