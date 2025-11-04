Left Menu

Tragedy on Tracks: The Bilaspur Train Collision

A tragic train collision near Bilaspur station left eight dead and 14 injured. Witnesses recall moments of terror as a passenger train crashed into a goods train. Survivors, injured and in shock, recount their harrowing experiences amidst the chaos and destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A routine journey turned catastrophic when a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station, resulting in eight fatalities and 14 injuries. The incident took place around 4 PM when the MEMU passenger train rammed into the stationary goods train.

Sanjeev Vishwakarma, a survivor, recollected the horrifying moment when his journey home was violently interrupted. Chaos ensued as the train's first coach mounted the goods train, leading to screams and panic among passengers.

Survivors, including Mohan Sharma and Mehbish Parveen, shared their experiences of chaos and injury. Rescuers worked tirelessly to free trapped passengers like Geeta Dev Nath. The accident highlighted the importance of vigilance and safety measures on railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

