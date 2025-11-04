Left Menu

Final Approaches: Calibration Flights Signal Imminent Launch of Noida International Airport

Noida International Airport is nearing operational status, having completed crucial calibration flights to verify its navigation systems. Officials report that these tests ensure compliance with international safety standards. The first phase of the airport is set upon 1,334 hectares and will initially support 12 million passengers annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has moved a step closer to launching the Noida International Airport by conducting a decisive second calibration flight on Tuesday. The exercise, which follows a similar flight on October 31, aims to verify the accuracy of the airport's navigation and communication systems. Completion of these tests signals that the airport is nearing operational readiness, officials confirmed.

Tuesday's flight involved landing an aircraft from the west side of the runway, contrasting the previous east side approach. These tests are essential before a new airport can become operational, as they ensure all airy navigation instruments meet international safety standards, stated Shailendra Kumar Bhatia, the nodal officer of the project.

The calibration exercises are vital for the airport's impending aerodrome license approval. Slated to cover over 1,334 hectares in its first phase, Noida International Airport will initially feature one runway and one terminal, with a capacity for 12 million passengers per annum. Future expansions will eventually support 300 million passengers across five runways. Developed under a public-private partnership, the project highlights growing infrastructure initiatives in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

