New Era for Uttar Pradesh: Factories Amendment Act Propels Industrial Growth

The Uttar Pradesh Factories (Amendment) Act, now enforced after presidential approval, aims to boost industrial growth by increasing maximum daily working hours to 12 with a weekly cap of 48. It allows for night shifts by women with consent, and raises quarterly overtime limits, enhancing competitiveness.

The Uttar Pradesh Factories (Amendment) Act has received presidential assent, clearing the path for significant industrial advancements within the state. The legislation allows for an extension of daily working hours to 12, provided the weekly hours remain capped at 48, aiming to enhance production and employment opportunities.

A notable feature is the empowerment of women to work night shifts, contingent on written consent and adherence to safety and health protocols. This move hopes to modernize the workforce and align with global practices.

In light of these changes, the quarterly overtime limit has risen from 75 to 144 hours, reflecting efforts to meet exceptional workloads. Workers who exceed the daily limit are entitled to double overtime pay, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a more competitive play in the industrial sector.

