Aviation Alert: Government Shutdown Threatens U.S. Airspace

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a stark warning on Tuesday regarding the ongoing federal government shutdown. He cautioned that if the shutdown extends beyond the current week, it could trigger 'mass chaos' in American aviation, potentially necessitating the closure of certain national airspace areas to manage unsafe conditions.

His comments underscore the Trump administration's severe concerns over increasing air traffic controller absences, which have already resulted in tens of thousands of flight delays. The announcement affected airline stocks, with Delta, United Airlines, and American Airlines all experiencing more than a 5% drop.

As the shutdown continues past its 35th day, up to 3.2 million passengers have already faced delays or cancellations. The Federal Aviation Administration reported major staffing issues, leading to significant delays and an increased number of absent air traffic controllers across the nation's busiest airports.