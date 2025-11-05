Three-Year Peace: UK Underground Workers Secure New Pay Deal
The RMT trade union has secured a three-year pay deal for London Underground workers, following September strikes. The agreement includes a 3.4% raise in the first year and inflation-linked increases thereafter. Additional benefits such as 'fatigue-friendly' shifts and a Boxing Day bonus are also included.
The RMT trade union has successfully negotiated a three-year pay deal for London Underground workers, following disruptive strikes in September. The agreement offers a 3.4% salary increase for the first year, with subsequent raises tied to the Retail Prices Index inflation measure, ensuring stable income growth.
Additional benefits include 'fatigue-friendly' shifts, further discussions on employee travel perks, and a special £400 payment for Boxing Day. The previous five-day strike action had crippled the transport network used by millions.
Transport for London welcomed the deal as a fair and affordable measure, stating there are no proposed changes to working hours. TfL aims to maintain dialogue with all unions to avoid future disruptions.
