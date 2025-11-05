Drone Disruptions: Brussels Airport Shutdown

In an unexpected turn of events, Brussels Airport has been closed after a drone was spotted in its vicinity, according to the Belgian air traffic control service and an airport spokeswoman.

Flights at the airport have been halted indefinitely, with no word on when operations might resume. Similarly, Liege Airport has also ceased its operations following drone sightings.

Kurt Verwilligen of the Belgian air traffic control service reported the sighting of the drone shortly before 1900 GMT, prompting the security measure. This development follows recent drone-related disruptions at major European airports, raising concerns about aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)