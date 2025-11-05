Left Menu

Drone Disruptions: Brussels Airport Shutdown

Brussels Airport, as well as the smaller Liege Airport, has been shut down following the sighting of a drone near its vicinity. This incident follows similar disruptions at Copenhagen and Oslo airports, highlighting the growing concern over drone activity near critical infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 01:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected turn of events, Brussels Airport has been closed after a drone was spotted in its vicinity, according to the Belgian air traffic control service and an airport spokeswoman.

Flights at the airport have been halted indefinitely, with no word on when operations might resume. Similarly, Liege Airport has also ceased its operations following drone sightings.

Kurt Verwilligen of the Belgian air traffic control service reported the sighting of the drone shortly before 1900 GMT, prompting the security measure. This development follows recent drone-related disruptions at major European airports, raising concerns about aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

