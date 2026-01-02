Escalating Tensions Between the US and Iran: Headlines of Protest and Political Rivalry

The geopolitical landscape has been stirred once again as US President Donald Trump and key Iranian figures exchanged intense threats last Friday. This verbal volley comes amid escalating economic protests in Iran, sparked by the collapse of the national currency, and heightened by US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

Trump used his social media platform, Truth Social, to warn Iran against violently suppressing protesters, declaring America's readiness to intervene. At least seven fatalities have been reported in protest-related violence. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities, including Ali Larijani, have accused the US and Israel of instigating unrest, albeit without providing evidence.

As the protests swell, Iran's leadership faces backlash from citizens opposing its theocratic regime. In response to the situation, Iran has pledged to limit its nuclear activity, possibly opening up space for potential future negotiations with the West over its atomic program.

