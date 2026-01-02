Justice Sonak Ascends to Lead Jharkhand High Court

Justice Mahesh Sharadchandra Sonak has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, effective after Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan's retirement on January 8, as per the law ministry's notification.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended Justice Sonak's appointment last month. Currently a judge at the Bombay High Court, Sonak is set to retire on November 27, 2026.

In other judicial appointments, Ramesh Chander Dimri and Neerja Kulwant Kalson have been named additional judges at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, also upon the collegium's recommendation.

(With inputs from agencies.)