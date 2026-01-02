Left Menu

Celebrating Heritage: Rajnath Singh Lauds India's Ancient Legacy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's rich cultural heritage at Bhupal Nobles' University's Foundation Day, praising historical contributions in various disciplines. Singh honored Maharana Bhupal Singh Ji's educational and patriotic efforts, and drew parallels with India's military traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:04 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: @rajnathsingh/X). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's rich civilizational heritage during the 104th Foundation Day celebrations of Bhupal Nobles' University in Udaipur. Singh highlighted how modern India derives strength from understanding its ancient past, recognizing valuable contributions in fields such as science, medicine, and philosophy.

In his address, Singh paid tribute to scholars like Charaka and Aryabhata, and celebrated Maharana Bhupal Singh Ji as a visionary ruler who championed education in Mewar. Singh noted Bhupal's pivotal role in integrating princely states into India, underscoring his enduring commitment to the nation.

Singh also drew comparisons between Maharana Bhupal's practices and modern military traditions, highlighting communal dining that fosters camaraderie in the armed forces. By joining soldiers in community meals, Singh seeks to engage directly, breaking official formalities to better understand their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

