BJP Criticizes NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for Note on Umar Khalid

The BJP has accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of interfering in India's internal affairs by writing a message for jailed activist Umar Khalid. The party asserts that India will not tolerate such actions, stressing national unity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Khalid faces charges under the UAPA for alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:03 IST
Zohran Mamdani
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of interfering in India's internal affairs following his note to jailed activist Umar Khalid. The BJP decried the mayor's actions, emphasizing that India will not tolerate any external efforts to question its sovereignty and judicial processes.

Gaurav Bhatia, a national spokesperson for the BJP, expressed strong disapproval of Mamdani's comments, asserting the importance of national unity and expressing full faith in India's judiciary. He criticized Mamdani's involvement, questioning the mayor's right to comment on India's matters.

Umar Khalid, charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the February 2020 Delhi riots, received support through a note penned by Mamdani. The note was shared on social media by Khalid's partner, highlighting the mayor's thoughts on overcoming bitterness and expressing solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

