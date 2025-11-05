Left Menu

China's Economic Horizon: A $23 Trillion Opportunity by 2030

China's economy is projected to exceed 170 trillion yuan by 2030, presenting a significant global opportunity amid rising trade restrictions. At the China International Import Expo, Premier Li Qiang criticized tariffs and emphasized China's commitment to reforming the global trading system to favor transparency and developing countries.

Updated: 05-11-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 10:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Premier Li Qiang announced that China's economy is set to surpass 170 trillion yuan by 2030, creating a substantial market opportunity for the global economy in response to increasing trade constraints.

Speaking at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Li criticized tariffs, highlighting China's desire to revamp the global economic trade framework, stressing fairness for developing nations. Li argued that tariffs undermine international trade protocols and disrupt enterprise operations without mentioning the U.S.

Launched in 2018 under President Xi Jinping, CIIE promotes China's free trade position amid trade surplus criticism. Despite rising manufacturing, China's import growth stagnates, fueling international trade tensions. A recent truce between Xi and U.S. President Donald Trump offers temporary relief but highlights unresolved trade war issues.

