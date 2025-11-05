Himachal Pradesh Promotes Modern Fish Farming to Boost Rural Economy

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for the adoption of modern technology in the fisheries department to prolong the shelf life of fish produce and boost farmers' incomes.

In a statement, Sukhu announced plans to establish new hatcheries and cold storage facilities alongside rivers and reservoirs to benefit local farmers involved in fish farming. The chief minister emphasized the role of the fisheries sector in strengthening the rural economy and urged the department to support farmers in adopting advanced technologies.

The state government aims to increase fish seed stocking in dams and reservoirs, having already recorded 19,019 metric tonnes of fish production for 2024–25. Additionally, a fund will be established to compensate trout fish rearers for losses from natural calamities.

