Tragic Collision: Passengers Run Over by Incoming Train at Chunar Station

A tragic accident unfolded at Chunar Railway Station as an incoming train struck passengers alighting on the platform, confirmed railway authorities.

The unfortunate event involved the Chopan Express on platform four, when unsuspecting passengers were hit by the approaching Netaji Express, detailed Amit Singh, Public Relations Officer of the NCR Prayagraj Division.

Initial reports indicate three to four fatalities, with officials cautioning that the death toll could increase as further assessments are made.