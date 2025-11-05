Tragic Collision: Passengers Run Over by Incoming Train at Chunar Station
A tragic incident occurred at Chunar Railway Station where three passengers alighting from the Chopan Express on platform four were run over by the incoming Netaji Express, resulting in multiple fatalities. The death toll is expected to rise, according to railway officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 05-11-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 10:57 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident unfolded at Chunar Railway Station as an incoming train struck passengers alighting on the platform, confirmed railway authorities.
The unfortunate event involved the Chopan Express on platform four, when unsuspecting passengers were hit by the approaching Netaji Express, detailed Amit Singh, Public Relations Officer of the NCR Prayagraj Division.
Initial reports indicate three to four fatalities, with officials cautioning that the death toll could increase as further assessments are made.
Advertisement