Tragic Collision Amid Fog on Bahraich-Lucknow Highway

A devastating accident claimed four lives when a motorcycle collided with a gravel-laden truck amidst dense fog on the Bahraich-Lucknow highway. The victims, a family en route to Kartik Purnima celebrations, included a couple, their young son, and the woman's brother. Authorities attribute the crash to poor visibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident early Wednesday morning resulted in the deaths of four family members after their motorcycle collided with a gravel-laden truck on the Bahraich-Lucknow highway. The collision occurred near Madan Kothi, as thick fog severely limited visibility, police reported.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha, the victims comprised Karan (32), his wife Senu (28), their son Vicky (3), and Senu's brother Chandrakishore (35). The family, traveling from Laluhi village to the Kartik Purnima fair in Kotwadhham, Barabanki, was caught off guard by the hazardous road conditions.

The truck involved also veered off the road into a ditch following the collision. Officers have since dispatched the bodies for postmortem examinations, while family members have gathered at the accident site to mourn their loss. The Kotwadhham fair continues to draw numerous devotees annually despite the tragedy.

