Unrest in West Karbi Anglong: Calls for Justice and Rehabilitation
Opposition parties in Assam urge immediate rehabilitation and compensation for families affected by recent violence in West Karbi Anglong district. They call for the protection of tribal lands and a judicial inquiry into the unrest, citing alleged corruption and conspiracies behind the incidents.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of violent clashes between Karbi and Bihari communities in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, opposition parties have united to demand comprehensive rehabilitation efforts for affected families. The parties presented a joint memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, emphasizing the urgent need for financial compensation and livelihood restoration initiatives.
The memorandum, signed by prominent opposition leaders, highlights the critical necessity of safeguarding tribal lands, as per the Sixth Schedule, while ensuring proposed rehabilitation efforts do not alter the local demographic structure. The opposition accused the administration of negligence, citing a political conspiracy and administrative failure in handling the conflict.
Allegations have surfaced against Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, whose residence was targeted during the violence. The opposition claims that Ronghang attempted to destroy evidence related to corruption, prompting calls for his suspension and a high-level judicial inquiry into the unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Sought for Slain Tripura Student Amidst Condemnation and Compensation
Crackdown on Compensation Irregularities in Bharatmala Project
Coupang's Controversial Compensation Plan Sparks Backlash
CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of Chikkaballapura accident victims
Tribunal Awards Compensation in Fatal Delhi Bus Accident