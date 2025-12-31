Left Menu

Unrest in West Karbi Anglong: Calls for Justice and Rehabilitation

Opposition parties in Assam urge immediate rehabilitation and compensation for families affected by recent violence in West Karbi Anglong district. They call for the protection of tribal lands and a judicial inquiry into the unrest, citing alleged corruption and conspiracies behind the incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:34 IST
Unrest in West Karbi Anglong: Calls for Justice and Rehabilitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of violent clashes between Karbi and Bihari communities in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, opposition parties have united to demand comprehensive rehabilitation efforts for affected families. The parties presented a joint memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, emphasizing the urgent need for financial compensation and livelihood restoration initiatives.

The memorandum, signed by prominent opposition leaders, highlights the critical necessity of safeguarding tribal lands, as per the Sixth Schedule, while ensuring proposed rehabilitation efforts do not alter the local demographic structure. The opposition accused the administration of negligence, citing a political conspiracy and administrative failure in handling the conflict.

Allegations have surfaced against Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, whose residence was targeted during the violence. The opposition claims that Ronghang attempted to destroy evidence related to corruption, prompting calls for his suspension and a high-level judicial inquiry into the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India
2
Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

Tragic Train Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Moradabad

 India
3
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India
4
SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025