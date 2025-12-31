BJP Chief J P Nadda Accuses Congress of Peddling Lies

BJP Chief J P Nadda on Wednesday accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of perpetuating falsehoods against the Modi government. Nadda's allegations come amid escalating tensions, with the BJP leader dismissing the Congress's persistent narrative as deceitful, despite repeated electoral failures.

Nadda tackled several accusations made by Kharge, particularly focusing on policies such as MGNREGA. He countered claims of its abolition and highlighted expansions under the scheme, which now includes additional workdays and guarantees timely payments.

The discourse also touched upon economic critiques, voter rights, and environmental concerns, with Nadda suggesting the Congress introspect over alleged misinformation campaigns rather than persist in what he describes as self-obsession with deceptive rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)