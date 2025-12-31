BJP Chief J P Nadda Accuses Congress of Peddling Lies
BJP chief J P Nadda accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of spreading falsehoods against the Modi government, criticizing the opposition's persistence in promoting misleading narratives despite electoral defeats. Nadda specifically addressed Kharge's claims related to MGNREGA, voter malpractice, and economic conditions, calling for introspection over dissemination of false information.
- Country:
- India
BJP Chief J P Nadda on Wednesday accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of perpetuating falsehoods against the Modi government. Nadda's allegations come amid escalating tensions, with the BJP leader dismissing the Congress's persistent narrative as deceitful, despite repeated electoral failures.
Nadda tackled several accusations made by Kharge, particularly focusing on policies such as MGNREGA. He countered claims of its abolition and highlighted expansions under the scheme, which now includes additional workdays and guarantees timely payments.
The discourse also touched upon economic critiques, voter rights, and environmental concerns, with Nadda suggesting the Congress introspect over alleged misinformation campaigns rather than persist in what he describes as self-obsession with deceptive rhetoric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Stands Against BJP's 'Anti-Poor' MGNREGA Overhaul
Union Cabinet Greenlights Infrastructure Projects to Propel Economic Growth
Odisha's NH-326 Transformation: Paving the Way to Economic Growth
Controversy Surrounds MGNREGA in Punjab Amid Corruption Allegations
Punjab Assembly Condemns VB-G RAM G Act, Calls for Restoration of MGNREGA