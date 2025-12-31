Left Menu

BJP Chief J P Nadda Accuses Congress of Peddling Lies

BJP chief J P Nadda accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of spreading falsehoods against the Modi government, criticizing the opposition's persistence in promoting misleading narratives despite electoral defeats. Nadda specifically addressed Kharge's claims related to MGNREGA, voter malpractice, and economic conditions, calling for introspection over dissemination of false information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:35 IST
BJP Chief J P Nadda Accuses Congress of Peddling Lies
J P Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Chief J P Nadda on Wednesday accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of perpetuating falsehoods against the Modi government. Nadda's allegations come amid escalating tensions, with the BJP leader dismissing the Congress's persistent narrative as deceitful, despite repeated electoral failures.

Nadda tackled several accusations made by Kharge, particularly focusing on policies such as MGNREGA. He countered claims of its abolition and highlighted expansions under the scheme, which now includes additional workdays and guarantees timely payments.

The discourse also touched upon economic critiques, voter rights, and environmental concerns, with Nadda suggesting the Congress introspect over alleged misinformation campaigns rather than persist in what he describes as self-obsession with deceptive rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India
2
SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

 India
3
Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualification

Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualificatio...

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025