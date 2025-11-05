Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Head-On Accident With Courier Vehicle

A tragic accident claimed three lives early Wednesday morning as a car collided head-on with a courier service vehicle in Bhalki taluk, according to local police reports.

Identified as Rachappa, 57, Naveen, 30, and Nagaraj, 38, the deceased hailed from Sangareddy district and were returning from a religious visit when the accident happened around 7:30 am.

The collision occurred as the car, carrying five, turned towards the Bidar-Kalaburagi highway. The impact was fatal for three, while two others and the Bolero driver are hospitalized as investigations delve into the incident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)