Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Head-On Accident With Courier Vehicle
Three people died in a head-on collision involving their car and a courier service vehicle in Bhalki, Telangana. The victims were returning from a temple visit. The initial investigation indicates that the accident happened while the car was turning onto a highway. Two others are injured and under treatment.
05-11-2025
A tragic accident claimed three lives early Wednesday morning as a car collided head-on with a courier service vehicle in Bhalki taluk, according to local police reports.
Identified as Rachappa, 57, Naveen, 30, and Nagaraj, 38, the deceased hailed from Sangareddy district and were returning from a religious visit when the accident happened around 7:30 am.
The collision occurred as the car, carrying five, turned towards the Bidar-Kalaburagi highway. The impact was fatal for three, while two others and the Bolero driver are hospitalized as investigations delve into the incident's cause.
