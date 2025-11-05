Fiery UPS Cargo Plane Crash Shakes Louisville

A devastating UPS cargo plane crash at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport claimed at least seven lives and injured 11, as reported by authorities. The plane, set to depart for Honolulu, erupted into a massive fireball shortly after lifting off the runway, creating chaos at UPS's global aviation hub.

Flames engulfed the aircraft's left wing before it exploded, shaking nearby structures. The incident prompted the temporary closure of the airport and halting of package sorting at UPS Worldport, bringing operations to a standstill. Families anxiously sought information about loved ones amidst the unfolding tragedy.

The National Transportation Safety Board is spearheading the investigation into this catastrophic event. Meanwhile, local residents and businesses remain on edge, fearing the worst as emergency teams work tirelessly to manage the crisis and uncover the cause behind the disastrous accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)