India-New Zealand Trade Talks: Steps Toward a New Economic Partnership

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has arrived in New Zealand for discussions with his New Zealand counterpart, Todd McClay, to review negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement.

In a post on X, Goyal expressed his enthusiasm for expediting the FTA process, aiming for a mutually beneficial partnership. He plans to engage with industry leaders and investors to identify collaborative opportunities.

The fourth round of talks began on November 3 in Auckland, as India-New Zealand bilateral trade reached USD 1.3 billion in 2024-25, growing nearly 49% year-over-year, with exports including textiles and medicines, while major imports include lamb and coking coal.

