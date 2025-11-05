Left Menu

India-New Zealand Trade Talks: Steps Toward a New Economic Partnership

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visits New Zealand to meet with counterpart Todd McClay, focusing on progressing the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement negotiations. Both countries aim to expedite a comprehensive economic partnership, with Goyal also set to meet industry leaders to explore investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:51 IST
  • New Zealand

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has arrived in New Zealand for discussions with his New Zealand counterpart, Todd McClay, to review negotiations on a proposed free trade agreement.

In a post on X, Goyal expressed his enthusiasm for expediting the FTA process, aiming for a mutually beneficial partnership. He plans to engage with industry leaders and investors to identify collaborative opportunities.

The fourth round of talks began on November 3 in Auckland, as India-New Zealand bilateral trade reached USD 1.3 billion in 2024-25, growing nearly 49% year-over-year, with exports including textiles and medicines, while major imports include lamb and coking coal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

