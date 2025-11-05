Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident at Chunar Station Claims Six Lives

Six women tragically lost their lives after being hit by a train at Chunar Railway Station as they disembarked from the wrong side. Despite the presence of a footover bridge, the passengers chose to cross the tracks, leading to the fatal accident. Relief operations are underway.

  • India

In a tragic incident at Chunar Railway Station, six women were killed by an oncoming train as they alighted from the inappropriate side of the platform. The incident occurred at 9.30 AM when passengers from the Chopan Express were struck by the Netaji Express traveling from Howrah to Kalkaji.

The passengers had arrived in the area for the Kartik Purnima Snan, choosing to cross the tracks despite the availability of a footover bridge. Railways have advised against such practices to avoid similar mishaps in the future.

Authorities, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Anupriya Patel, have expressed their condolences. Rescue operations by state and national disaster response teams are currently underway, ensuring aid and treatment for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

