Novelis Inc. Achieves Significant Income Boost Amid Rising Aluminum Prices

Novelis Inc, the fully-owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Ltd, has achieved a notable 26.3% rise in its consolidated net income, amounting to USD 163 million for the quarter concluding on September 30, 2025.

The company had reported a consolidated net income of USD 129 million during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, demonstrating solid year-over-year growth. Net sales also climbed to USD 4,744 million, compared to USD 4,295 million in the corresponding period last year.

The increase in net income was primarily attributed to beneficial metal price lag, emerging from rising local market aluminum premiums, along with reduced charges from the prior year's Sierre flood, though partly hindered by lesser operational performance. Sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 surged by 10%, spurred mainly by elevated aluminum prices. Novelis Inc. continues to lead as a sustainable provider in aluminum solutions, excelling in both rolling and recycling domains globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)