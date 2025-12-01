Left Menu

Stepping Up: India's Footwear Industry Sets Sights on Global Leadership

President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes India's role as a major footwear exporter and highlights expansion opportunities in the sports and non-leather sectors. With support from the commerce ministry and free trade agreements, India aims to boost exports and become a global leader in footwear production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 13:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu underscored India's position as a leading global footwear exporter at the Footwear Design and Development Institute's convocation. She highlighted the need for industry expansion to enhance the country's export footprint.

Speaking about the growing potential in the sports and non-leather sectors, Murmu noted the extensive opportunities available for businesses. She affirmed the support from the commerce and industry ministry to attract significant investments in this burgeoning sector.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of free trade agreements in offering vast opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs. He pointed out that Indian footwear, including renowned products like Kolhapuri chappals, is gaining international recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

