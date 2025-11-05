Negligence and Mismanagement: The Fatal Mumbra Train Tragedy

The investigation into the June 9 Mumbra train accident, which claimed five lives, has uncovered a critical oversight by railway staff. Four days prior to the incident, a piece of track was replaced but left unwelded, leading to a tragic derailment.

The accident occurred between Diva and Mumbra stations in Thane district, as two trains passed each other at a sharp curve. The unwelded track caused one train to tilt, resulting in passengers falling from the carriages. Railway officials and staff reportedly knew about the unwelded track.

Authorities have charged several railway officials, including assistant divisional engineer Vishal Dolas and senior section engineer Samar Yadav, under serious sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accident emphasizes the dire need for stringent maintenance protocols and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)