Negligence and Mismanagement: The Fatal Mumbra Train Tragedy
A probe into the June 9 Mumbra train accident, which resulted in five fatalities, revealed that railway staff left a crucial track section unwelded. This oversight led to the train tilting and passengers falling. Several railway officials have been charged in connection with the incident.
- Country:
- India
The investigation into the June 9 Mumbra train accident, which claimed five lives, has uncovered a critical oversight by railway staff. Four days prior to the incident, a piece of track was replaced but left unwelded, leading to a tragic derailment.
The accident occurred between Diva and Mumbra stations in Thane district, as two trains passed each other at a sharp curve. The unwelded track caused one train to tilt, resulting in passengers falling from the carriages. Railway officials and staff reportedly knew about the unwelded track.
Authorities have charged several railway officials, including assistant divisional engineer Vishal Dolas and senior section engineer Samar Yadav, under serious sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accident emphasizes the dire need for stringent maintenance protocols and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Election Commission's In-Depth Oversight in West Bengal
Deadly Train Collision in Chhattisgarh: A Signal Oversight
Sitamarhi-Ayodhya Ramjanaki Path to be built at Rs 550 cr; Rs 5,000 cr to be spent on doubling Ayodhya Sitamarhi rail track: HM in Bihar.
Tragedy Strikes at Andhra Pradesh Temple: Safety Oversights in Focus
Tragic Temple Stampede: Accountability and Oversight Challenges