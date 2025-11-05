Left Menu

Rajasthan Launches Statewide Road Safety Crackdown

The Rajasthan government has launched a 15-day campaign targeting drunk driving, overspeeding, and traffic violations. Initiated by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma following recent accidents, the campaign includes license suspensions, intensified highway patrols, and public awareness drives. Health departments will conduct drivers' eye exams and enhance trauma care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:52 IST
Rajasthan Launches Statewide Road Safety Crackdown
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to improve road safety, the Rajasthan government has initiated a comprehensive 15-day campaign targeting drunk driving, overspeeding, and other traffic offenses. This initiative comes in response to recent tragic accidents in Phalodi and Jaipur.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed the crackdown, with his office monitoring its progress closely through daily reports from the Home Department. The campaign, running from November 4 to 18, aims to curb traffic violations by suspending licenses for violations and deploying enforcement teams on major highways.

Additionally, infrastructure improvements such as the removal of illegal roadside structures are underway. The campaign also includes public awareness initiatives and health checks for drivers over 45. Recent accidents resulting in multiple fatalities underscore the urgency of this initiative.

TRENDING

1
Urgent Plea to Save Lives: Advocates Demand Action for Rare Disease Funding

Urgent Plea to Save Lives: Advocates Demand Action for Rare Disease Funding

 India
2
Crown Jewel Caper: Delays and Intrigue Amidst Legal Proceedings

Crown Jewel Caper: Delays and Intrigue Amidst Legal Proceedings

 France
3
Sound Waves: A New Hope for Diabetes Wounds

Sound Waves: A New Hope for Diabetes Wounds

 Global
4
Emmvee's Solar Surge: A Bright IPO Sparks Momentum

Emmvee's Solar Surge: A Bright IPO Sparks Momentum

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025