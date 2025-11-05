Rajasthan Launches Statewide Road Safety Crackdown

In an effort to improve road safety, the Rajasthan government has initiated a comprehensive 15-day campaign targeting drunk driving, overspeeding, and other traffic offenses. This initiative comes in response to recent tragic accidents in Phalodi and Jaipur.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed the crackdown, with his office monitoring its progress closely through daily reports from the Home Department. The campaign, running from November 4 to 18, aims to curb traffic violations by suspending licenses for violations and deploying enforcement teams on major highways.

Additionally, infrastructure improvements such as the removal of illegal roadside structures are underway. The campaign also includes public awareness initiatives and health checks for drivers over 45. Recent accidents resulting in multiple fatalities underscore the urgency of this initiative.