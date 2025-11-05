Left Menu

Operation Uplabdh: Cracking Down on Railway Ticket Touting

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested 150 individuals for ticket touting in Eastern Railway's jurisdiction over the last seven months. Utilizing cyber monitoring and field intelligence, RPF is targeting illegal e-ticketing networks. The crackdown, part of 'Operation Uplabdh', focuses on reservation counters, service centers, and online platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended 150 individuals involved in ticket touting activities within Eastern Railway's jurisdiction over the past seven months, as revealed by an official.

RPF teams are leveraging cyber monitoring tools and digital analytics, along with field intelligence, to identify and dismantle touting networks engaged in illegal e-ticketing and misuse of railway facilities.

'Special efforts are being placed on preventive checks at reservation counters, common service centres and online platforms,' the official disclosed.

In 2025, from April 1 to October 31, the RPF registered 137 cases and arrested 150 individuals across the four divisions of Eastern Railway, according to the official.

Details provided indicate that the RPF registered 13 cases with 15 arrests in the Asansol division, 80 cases with 81 apprehensions in the Sealdah division, seven cases with six arrests in the Malda division, and 37 cases alongside 48 arrests in the Howrah division during this timeframe.

The ongoing special drive, 'Operation Uplabdh,' involves continuous surveillance and enforcement actions across all Eastern Railway divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

