Teen's Desperate Act: Tragic Encounter Over Rs 10

An altercation near a liquor shop took a tragic turn when a teenager allegedly killed a stranger for refusing to give him Rs 10 to purchase alcohol, police reported on Friday.

The 17-year-old, reportedly intoxicated, approached Tataji, 49, asking for money outside the shop. When Tataji declined, an argument ensued, during which Tataji allegedly struck the minor.

This led to the teenager retrieving a knife and fatally stabbing Tataji, according to police. A case has been filed under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)