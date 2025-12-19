Left Menu

Teen's Desperate Act: Tragic Encounter Over Rs 10

A teenager allegedly killed a stranger after being refused Rs 10 to buy alcohol near a liquor shop. The victim, Tataji, reportedly hit the intoxicated minor, leading to the fatal stabbing. The incident is under investigation, with a case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An altercation near a liquor shop took a tragic turn when a teenager allegedly killed a stranger for refusing to give him Rs 10 to purchase alcohol, police reported on Friday.

The 17-year-old, reportedly intoxicated, approached Tataji, 49, asking for money outside the shop. When Tataji declined, an argument ensued, during which Tataji allegedly struck the minor.

This led to the teenager retrieving a knife and fatally stabbing Tataji, according to police. A case has been filed under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

