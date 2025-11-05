Left Menu

AI and Human Collaboration Spotlighted at HR Leadership Summit 2025

The HR Leadership Summit 2025 in Pune emphasized the synergy between AI and human potential, highlighting leadership, sustainable ecosystems, and skill development. Key initiatives like Saksham Rebuild and Saksham Setu aim to bolster talent and academia-industry ties, fostering growth in the AI era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:22 IST
HR Leaders Redefine Human Potential in the AI Era at SCMHRD. Image Credit: ANI
The HR Leadership Summit 2025, a precursor to SCMHRD's Yashasvi management conclave, convened over 150 HR experts at Symbiosis Hinjewadi Campus, Pune, to discuss AI's transformative impact on the workforce. Supported by the Saksham Foundation, HR Infotech Association, and NIPM Pune Chapter, the summit examined 'Empowering Human Potential in the AI Era' through strategic foresight and practical application.

In a riveting opening dialogue on 'Leadership in the Age of AI,' industry stalwarts Sameer Dixit from Persistent Systems and Suswar Ganu from BNY India highlighted the evolving cognitive shift needed for AI-enhanced environments. They emphasized an 'Embracer' mindset, crucial for leaders aiming to leverage AI while nurturing deep human expertise. The session underscored strategies to enhance decision-making and sustain organizational relevance in tech-driven landscapes.

Throughout the summit, discussions centered on 'Building a Sustainable HR Ecosystem in the AI Era.' Emphasizing a Human-in-the-Loop approach, experts discussed AI's role in streamlining tasks and fostering a more humane work environment. Meanwhile, initiatives like Saksham Rebuild and Saksham Setu were announced, focusing on career revitalization and bridging academic-industry gaps to cultivate employable, innovative talent prepared for AI-enhanced futures.

