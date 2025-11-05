Delhivery Revolutionizes Indian Logistics with 'Freight Index One'

In a strategic move aimed at transforming India's logistics sector, Delhivery unveiled 'Freight Index One' on Wednesday. This innovative service is designed to offer historical, current, and forward full truckload (FTL) pricing estimates for a diverse array of stakeholders, such as transporters, fleet owners, shippers, and third-party logistics operators.

The platform provides valuable freight pricing information for major trucking routes and vehicle types, filling a notable gap in the market where equivalents to global indices like the Cass Freight Index and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) are absent. This initiative is expected to streamline routing and cost uncertainties, especially during peak demand seasons.

'Freight Index One' is built upon Delhivery's extensive market intelligence gathered over nearly a decade, incorporating variables such as supply fluctuations, seasonality, and economic indicators like fuel prices and toll rates. Delhivery aims to partner with industry stakeholders to enhance the accuracy and coverage of the index, ultimately making freight rate benchmarking easier and more transparent.

