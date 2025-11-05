Left Menu

Delhivery Revolutionizes Indian Logistics with 'Freight Index One'

Delhivery has launched 'Freight Index One' to offer historical, current, and future FTL pricing estimates. This new service aims to address the lack of national freight indices in India by providing transparent and structured information, aiding stakeholders in efficient price benchmarking and budget planning.

Updated: 05-11-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move aimed at transforming India's logistics sector, Delhivery unveiled 'Freight Index One' on Wednesday. This innovative service is designed to offer historical, current, and forward full truckload (FTL) pricing estimates for a diverse array of stakeholders, such as transporters, fleet owners, shippers, and third-party logistics operators.

The platform provides valuable freight pricing information for major trucking routes and vehicle types, filling a notable gap in the market where equivalents to global indices like the Cass Freight Index and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) are absent. This initiative is expected to streamline routing and cost uncertainties, especially during peak demand seasons.

'Freight Index One' is built upon Delhivery's extensive market intelligence gathered over nearly a decade, incorporating variables such as supply fluctuations, seasonality, and economic indicators like fuel prices and toll rates. Delhivery aims to partner with industry stakeholders to enhance the accuracy and coverage of the index, ultimately making freight rate benchmarking easier and more transparent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

