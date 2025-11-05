Left Menu

Catastrophe in Louisville: UPS Cargo Plane Crash Shakes Aviation

A UPS cargo plane crash at Louisville International Airport caused a major fire and killed seven. The airport reopened after the incident, with investigations pending. The runway used by the plane will remain closed for 10 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Louisville International Airport resumed operations Wednesday morning following a catastrophic crash involving a UPS cargo plane that claimed seven lives. The incident shook the aviation community as the 34-year-old MD-11 aircraft erupted into flames shortly after taking off, crashing in an industrial area adjacent to the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board is launching a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident, which occurred around 5:13 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The plane's fiery crash forced the temporary closure of the airport as fire crews worked to control the blaze.

The first post-crash arrival at the airport, an American Airlines passenger jet from Dallas, landed just before 8 a.m. ET. The specific runway from which the doomed aircraft departed will remain closed for an estimated ten days as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

