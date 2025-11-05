Catastrophe in Louisville: UPS Cargo Plane Crash Shakes Aviation
A UPS cargo plane crash at Louisville International Airport caused a major fire and killed seven. The airport reopened after the incident, with investigations pending. The runway used by the plane will remain closed for 10 days.
The Louisville International Airport resumed operations Wednesday morning following a catastrophic crash involving a UPS cargo plane that claimed seven lives. The incident shook the aviation community as the 34-year-old MD-11 aircraft erupted into flames shortly after taking off, crashing in an industrial area adjacent to the airport.
The National Transportation Safety Board is launching a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident, which occurred around 5:13 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The plane's fiery crash forced the temporary closure of the airport as fire crews worked to control the blaze.
The first post-crash arrival at the airport, an American Airlines passenger jet from Dallas, landed just before 8 a.m. ET. The specific runway from which the doomed aircraft departed will remain closed for an estimated ten days as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
