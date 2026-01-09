Left Menu

Praful Patel Calls for Major Players in India's Aviation Industry

Former civil aviation minister Praful Patel advocates for major players in India's aviation sector, emphasizing the complexity and capital-intensive nature of the industry. He criticizes the entry of fly-by-night operators and highlights the need for strong players like Tatas to ensure sector stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:42 IST
In a recent interview, former civil aviation minister Praful Patel called for the involvement of major players in India's aviation industry, highlighting its complexity and financial demands. He cautioned against fly-by-night operators entering the sector.

Patel, a senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and Rajya Sabha member, stressed the importance of strong players like the Tatas with Air India. He expressed concerns about some newly licensed airlines' long-term viability and emphasized the industry's need for well-established entities.

Regarding IndiGo's recent operational issues, Patel acknowledged the airline's financial strength while underscoring the importance of robust management. He noted that previously dominant airlines, like Jet Airways and Kingfisher, failed due to financial woes, reinforcing the necessity of strong, stable players in the market.

