Himachal Pradesh's Road Safety Triumph Amid Natural Disasters

Road accidents in Himachal Pradesh have reduced significantly, showing a 32% decline compared to last year. This positive trend is attributed to the state's persistent efforts in enhancing road safety measures.

Official records highlight that road accidents dropped from 2,253 cases in 2023 to 1,457 in 2025. Authorities have cited the government's robust policies, effective monitoring systems, and comprehensive public awareness campaigns as key factors driving this improvement.

Remarkably, even amidst severe natural calamities such as landslides and floods occurring in 2023 and 2025, the government maintained its commitment to road safety, executing coordinated cross-departmental efforts that significantly reduced accident rates, said a state spokesperson on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)