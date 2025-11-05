Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Road Safety Triumph Amid Natural Disasters

Road accidents in Himachal Pradesh decreased by 32% from last year due to government initiatives on safety. Despite natural disasters, accidents fell from 2,253 in 2023 to 1,457 in 2025. Proactive policies and public awareness efforts have been key in achieving this reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:42 IST
Road accidents in Himachal Pradesh have reduced significantly, showing a 32% decline compared to last year. This positive trend is attributed to the state's persistent efforts in enhancing road safety measures.

Official records highlight that road accidents dropped from 2,253 cases in 2023 to 1,457 in 2025. Authorities have cited the government's robust policies, effective monitoring systems, and comprehensive public awareness campaigns as key factors driving this improvement.

Remarkably, even amidst severe natural calamities such as landslides and floods occurring in 2023 and 2025, the government maintained its commitment to road safety, executing coordinated cross-departmental efforts that significantly reduced accident rates, said a state spokesperson on Wednesday.

