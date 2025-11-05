Left Menu

Ramco Cements Sees Triple Surge in September Profit

Ramco Cements reported a threefold increase in net profit to Rs 77.88 crore for the September quarter, driven by operational revenue growth of 9.52 percent. Cement sales volume remained flat due to early monsoon and GST rationalization, impacting capacity utilization. The company plans to expand capacity to 30 MTPA by March 2026.

Ramco Cements has announced a remarkable threefold increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 77.88 crore. This represents a significant rise from the Rs 25.77 crore recorded in the same quarter last year, according to their latest regulatory filing.

The cement giant reported a 9.52 percent growth in its revenue from operations, totaling Rs 2,238.74 crore for the quarter. However, it faced challenges with flat cement sales volume, attributed to an early monsoon, excessive rainfall, and the ongoing rationalization of GST rates.

Capacity utilization saw a dip to 71 percent from 75 percent the previous year, affected by additional capacities created through de-bottlenecking. Looking ahead, Ramco Cements aims to enhance its cement capacity to 30 MTPA by March 2026 through strategic expansions, including a second line in Kolimigundla and further improvements at existing sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

