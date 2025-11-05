Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Two Districts: Fatal Road Accidents Shake Uttar Pradesh

Two fatal road accidents occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria and Chandauli districts, leaving two people dead and two critically injured. In Deoria, a speeding vehicle killed Shivshankar and injured his son, while a collision in Chandauli claimed Azad Kumar Saxena's life and injured his companion.

Updated: 05-11-2025 22:31 IST
Tragedy struck Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday as two fatal road accidents claimed two lives and left two others critically injured across Deoria and Chandauli districts. The incidents highlight ongoing concerns about road safety in the region.

In Deoria's Surauli area, a speeding vehicle struck a motorcycle near the Tiwai petrol pump, resulting in the death of 43-year-old Shivshankar. His son, Sanjeev Gautam, was seriously injured and has been referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for further treatment. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the driver of the unidentified vehicle involved.

Meanwhile, a separate tragic incident in Chandauli involved a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck near Vishunpura village. This accident resulted in the death of 22-year-old Azad Kumar Saxena and left his companion, known as Rohit alias Hulchul, critically injured, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures.

