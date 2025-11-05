Maharashtra Partners with Starlink: A New Era of Connectivity in India

Maharashtra has become a pioneer in digital connectivity within India by partnering with Elon Musk's Starlink. This groundbreaking initiative was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on X, celebrating the state's move to provide satellite-based internet access to its most remote and rural areas. The government has signed a Letter of Intent with Starlink Satellite Communications, marking an ambitious step to enhance connectivity in regions with historically poor or no internet access.

The collaboration is set to roll out in Maharashtra's challenging terrains like Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Dharashiv, and Washim. These districts will now be connected, paving the way for strengthened development programs. Fadnavis remarked that this initiative is a landmark for the state, setting a precedent for digital infrastructure under Prime Minister Modi's Digital India mission.

Starlink, one of the leading global satellite communication firms, will help Maharashtra in implementing its flagship Digital Maharashtra campaign, supporting efforts that include electric vehicle expansion and disaster resilience programs. Recently, Starlink obtained necessary clearances from Indian regulators, emphasizing its commitment to expanding satellite-enabled internet services across the nation, including partnerships with telecom giants like Airtel and Jio.

(With inputs from agencies.)