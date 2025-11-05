Left Menu

Maharashtra Partners with Starlink: A New Era of Connectivity in India

Maharashtra becomes the first Indian state to partner with Elon Musk's Starlink, aiming to provide satellite-based internet to remote regions. The initiative supports the state's Digital Maharashtra mission, integrating with other key infrastructure projects and setting a benchmark for India's Digital mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:44 IST
Maharashtra Partners with Starlink: A New Era of Connectivity in India
Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra (Photo/@Dev_Fadnavis). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has become a pioneer in digital connectivity within India by partnering with Elon Musk's Starlink. This groundbreaking initiative was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on X, celebrating the state's move to provide satellite-based internet access to its most remote and rural areas. The government has signed a Letter of Intent with Starlink Satellite Communications, marking an ambitious step to enhance connectivity in regions with historically poor or no internet access.

The collaboration is set to roll out in Maharashtra's challenging terrains like Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Dharashiv, and Washim. These districts will now be connected, paving the way for strengthened development programs. Fadnavis remarked that this initiative is a landmark for the state, setting a precedent for digital infrastructure under Prime Minister Modi's Digital India mission.

Starlink, one of the leading global satellite communication firms, will help Maharashtra in implementing its flagship Digital Maharashtra campaign, supporting efforts that include electric vehicle expansion and disaster resilience programs. Recently, Starlink obtained necessary clearances from Indian regulators, emphasizing its commitment to expanding satellite-enabled internet services across the nation, including partnerships with telecom giants like Airtel and Jio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanzania's Election Standards Under Scrutiny

Tanzania's Election Standards Under Scrutiny

 Kenya
2
Economic Concerns Erode Trump's Grip: Democrats Surge in Key Races

Economic Concerns Erode Trump's Grip: Democrats Surge in Key Races

 United States
3
Actor-Politician Vijay Positions TVK As Key Rival in Tamil Nadu Politics

Actor-Politician Vijay Positions TVK As Key Rival in Tamil Nadu Politics

 India
4
FDA Approves Controversial Rare Disease Drug Despite Debates

FDA Approves Controversial Rare Disease Drug Despite Debates

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025