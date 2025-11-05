Karnataka Milk Federation Hikes Nandini Ghee Prices Amid Global Market Pressures

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced a price increase for its Nandini ghee product, now costing Rs 700 per litre, a hike of Rs 90.

KMF officials attributed the price rise to escalating international market prices, which have been driven up by global demand.

Despite a recent reduction in GST rates that lowered the price from Rs 640 to Rs 610, KMF's decision seeks to harmonize its rates with global market trends to preserve economic sustainability.