Karnataka Milk Federation Hikes Nandini Ghee Prices Amid Global Market Pressures
The Karnataka Milk Federation has raised the price of Nandini ghee by Rs 90 to Rs 700 per litre due to increased international market prices. The revision aims to align with global trends and maintain economic viability, despite recent GST-induced price reductions.
The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) announced a price increase for its Nandini ghee product, now costing Rs 700 per litre, a hike of Rs 90.
KMF officials attributed the price rise to escalating international market prices, which have been driven up by global demand.
Despite a recent reduction in GST rates that lowered the price from Rs 640 to Rs 610, KMF's decision seeks to harmonize its rates with global market trends to preserve economic sustainability.
