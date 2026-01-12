Golden Globe Triumphs: 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet' Shine Bright

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards made a splash with 'One Battle After Another' clinching best picture in the musical or comedy category. Meanwhile, 'Hamnet' took home the accolade for best picture, drama at the Beverly Hilton ceremony.

Comedian Nikki Glaser returned as host, marking her second year emceeing the event, which is often dubbed Hollywood's boisterous celebration. The evening kicked off with Teyana Taylor winning the female supporting actor category for her role in 'One Battle After Another'.

Other notable winners included Wagner Moura, Jessie Buckley, and the ever-popular Timothee Chalamet. Paul Thomas Anderson earned awards for both directing and screenplay for 'One Battle After Another', further solidifying its success at the awards. In television, 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio' won big, alongside individual acting accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)