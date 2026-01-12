Left Menu

Golden Globe Triumphs: 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet' Shine Bright

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards saw 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet' win best picture awards. Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the ceremony celebrated achievements in film and television, with standout winners including Teyana Taylor and Paul Thomas Anderson. The night was filled with notable recognitions, music, and comedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:21 IST
Golden Globe Triumphs: 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet' Shine Bright
  • Country:
  • United States

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards made a splash with 'One Battle After Another' clinching best picture in the musical or comedy category. Meanwhile, 'Hamnet' took home the accolade for best picture, drama at the Beverly Hilton ceremony.

Comedian Nikki Glaser returned as host, marking her second year emceeing the event, which is often dubbed Hollywood's boisterous celebration. The evening kicked off with Teyana Taylor winning the female supporting actor category for her role in 'One Battle After Another'.

Other notable winners included Wagner Moura, Jessie Buckley, and the ever-popular Timothee Chalamet. Paul Thomas Anderson earned awards for both directing and screenplay for 'One Battle After Another', further solidifying its success at the awards. In television, 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio' won big, alongside individual acting accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

 India
2
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

 Global
3
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States
4
Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026