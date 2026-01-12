Golden Globe Triumphs: 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet' Shine Bright
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards saw 'One Battle After Another' and 'Hamnet' win best picture awards. Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the ceremony celebrated achievements in film and television, with standout winners including Teyana Taylor and Paul Thomas Anderson. The night was filled with notable recognitions, music, and comedy.
- Country:
- United States
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards made a splash with 'One Battle After Another' clinching best picture in the musical or comedy category. Meanwhile, 'Hamnet' took home the accolade for best picture, drama at the Beverly Hilton ceremony.
Comedian Nikki Glaser returned as host, marking her second year emceeing the event, which is often dubbed Hollywood's boisterous celebration. The evening kicked off with Teyana Taylor winning the female supporting actor category for her role in 'One Battle After Another'.
Other notable winners included Wagner Moura, Jessie Buckley, and the ever-popular Timothee Chalamet. Paul Thomas Anderson earned awards for both directing and screenplay for 'One Battle After Another', further solidifying its success at the awards. In television, 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio' won big, alongside individual acting accomplishments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Michelle Randolph Takes Hollywood by Storm
Rock Legends and Hollywood's Star-Studded Battles: The Latest in Entertainment News
Stars Dazzle at the Golden Globes: A Glimpse into Hollywood's Glitzy Night
Shockwaves in Hollywood: The Tragic Tale of Rob Reiner's Family
Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser struggles with Julia Roberts and Venezuela while building monologue