Tragic UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville: Black Boxes Discovered

Federal safety investigators have retrieved the black boxes from a UPS cargo plane that crashed at Louisville, Kentucky, killing at least nine. The MD-11-F plane experienced a fireball after takeoff, with one engine detaching. Investigations continue as a state of emergency is declared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 03:07 IST
Tragic UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville: Black Boxes Discovered

Federal safety investigators have successfully located the black boxes from the UPS cargo plane that crashed during takeoff at Louisville's airport in Kentucky, tragically resulting in at least nine fatalities, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The MD-11-F aircraft, operated by Boeing and bound for Honolulu with three crew aboard, crashed shortly after takeoff, igniting a catastrophic fireball and leaving a trail of destruction across an industrial area, including a nearby petroleum recycling facility, officials stated.

The incident disrupted operations at UPS's Worldport hub, with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declaring a state of emergency. Investigations are ongoing, focusing on the engine that detached. The Louisville airport has since reopened, except for the affected runway.

