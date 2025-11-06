Aviation Turbulence: Impacts of the Government Shutdown on U.S. Airports

In response to the ongoing government shutdown, which has stretched into its 36th day, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Wednesday a potential 10% reduction in scheduled air traffic at 40 major airports starting Friday. The move targets lessening the burden on air traffic controllers working without pay amid escalating staff shortages.

The federal shutdown has pressured approximately 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers into unpaid work, exacerbating flight delays and protracting airport security lines. The reduction aims to alleviate these issues, with the Federal Aviation Administration cautioning that further flight limitations may arise if additional air travel problems develop.

Aviation leaders, alongside airlines such as United and American, have called for a swift resolution to the shutdown owing to mounting safety concerns. Meanwhile, the aviation industry noted the operational disruptions, stressing the potential for decreased bookings should congressional deadlock persist, evidenced by the over 2,100 flight delays recorded Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)