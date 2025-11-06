Tragedy in Louisville: UPS Cargo Plane Crash and the Search for Answers

A UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky, has resulted in at least 11 fatalities, according to officials. The crash occurred on Tuesday evening just after the MD-11 freighter took off, bound for Honolulu, and it subsequently ignited a massive fire, scattering debris across an extensive area.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Todd Inman confirmed the recovery of the aircraft's black box recorders, which are critical for piecing together the events leading to the tragedy. The crash prompted the temporary shutdown of the Louisville airport, affecting operations at UPS's Worldport facility, a key global cargo hub.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency, expediting disaster response efforts. While the cause remains under investigation, focus has turned to a detached engine, as experts analyze the impact of its failure on the plane. The tragedy marks UPS's first cargo plane crash since 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)