Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Extended State of Emergency: A National Crisis

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake extended the state of emergency to address widespread devastation caused by the Ditwah cyclone. The extension enables coordinated relief efforts among agencies, including the military. The disaster has critically affected infrastructure, leading to over 600 deaths and partial damage to more than 100,000 homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:56 IST
Sri Lanka's Extended State of Emergency: A National Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a move to safeguard public safety and essential services, Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has extended the state of emergency following the devastating impacts of the Ditwah cyclone. The extension, lasting one month, has been formalized in a gazette issued by the President's Secretary.

The emergency aims to synchronize relief operations across the island nation, with the military playing a vital role in rescue efforts. Fifteen different services, including media, have been identified as essential. The country is grappling with the aftermath of the cyclone, which caused extensive flooding and landslides.

As per the Disaster Management Centre in Colombo, the severe weather has led to over 600 fatalities since mid-November and a significant number of people are still missing. Infrastructure, including homes and transport systems, has sustained heavy damage, underscoring the urgent need for extended emergency measures.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmoil

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's Critical Talks with Zelenskiy Amid Ukraine's Turmo...

 Global
2
Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

 India
3
Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Prejudice

Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Preju...

 India
4
India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in five-match series.

India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in f...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025