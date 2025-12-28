Sri Lanka's Extended State of Emergency: A National Crisis

In a move to safeguard public safety and essential services, Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has extended the state of emergency following the devastating impacts of the Ditwah cyclone. The extension, lasting one month, has been formalized in a gazette issued by the President's Secretary.

The emergency aims to synchronize relief operations across the island nation, with the military playing a vital role in rescue efforts. Fifteen different services, including media, have been identified as essential. The country is grappling with the aftermath of the cyclone, which caused extensive flooding and landslides.

As per the Disaster Management Centre in Colombo, the severe weather has led to over 600 fatalities since mid-November and a significant number of people are still missing. Infrastructure, including homes and transport systems, has sustained heavy damage, underscoring the urgent need for extended emergency measures.