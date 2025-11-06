Turkish Airlines Seals Major Deal with GE Aerospace for Boeing 787 Engines

Turkish Airlines has announced a significant agreement with GE Aerospace to procure engines and maintenance services for its new fleet of 75 Boeing 787 planes. This development was confirmed in a recent statement issued to the Istanbul stock exchange.

The deal comes on the heels of Turkish Airlines' September decision to purchase a total of 75 Boeing 787 aircraft. This includes 50 firm orders along with 25 options for the B787-9 and B787-10 models.

The aircraft deliveries are slated to commence in 2029 and continue through 2034, marking a substantial expansion as the airline gears up for future growth and increased capacity.

