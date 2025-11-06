Left Menu

Turkish Airlines Seals Major Deal with GE Aerospace for Boeing 787 Engines

Turkish Airlines has secured a deal with GE Aerospace to acquire engines and related services for 75 Boeing 787 aircraft. The airline confirmed the agreement follows their September announcement of purchasing these aircraft, set for delivery from 2029 to 2034, from Boeing.

Turkish Airlines Seals Major Deal with GE Aerospace for Boeing 787 Engines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish Airlines has announced a significant agreement with GE Aerospace to procure engines and maintenance services for its new fleet of 75 Boeing 787 planes. This development was confirmed in a recent statement issued to the Istanbul stock exchange.

The deal comes on the heels of Turkish Airlines' September decision to purchase a total of 75 Boeing 787 aircraft. This includes 50 firm orders along with 25 options for the B787-9 and B787-10 models.

The aircraft deliveries are slated to commence in 2029 and continue through 2034, marking a substantial expansion as the airline gears up for future growth and increased capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

