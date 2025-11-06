Left Menu

Brigade Enterprises' Impressive Sales Boost: A Sign of Robust Growth

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, a leading real estate developer, reported a 12% increase in second-quarter sales bookings, totaling Rs 2,034 crore, led by strong housing demand. The firm's net profit rose 37% to Rs 162.5 crore. Promising business development and expansion plans suggest a positive future outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:18 IST
Real estate giant Brigade Enterprises Ltd has witnessed a commendable 12% growth in its sales bookings for the second quarter of the current fiscal year, reaching an impressive Rs 2,034 crore.

Compared to Rs 1,821 crore during the same period last year, the company's sales bookings have soared, driven primarily by robust demand in the housing sector.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, attributes this success to strong business strategies and a positive sentiment in key markets.

